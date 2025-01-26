Police reclaim top spot in FKF Premier League with win over Mara Sugar

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2025 – Clinton Kinanga scored in the 56th minute as Kenya Police beat Mara Sugar to regain top spot in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League at the Awendo Stadium on Sunday.

The law enforcers came into the game on the back of a 3-0 thrashing of Bandari FC on Wednesday as was the case for the sugar millers who beat Mathare United by the same scoreline.

Kinanga’s goal takes Police’s tally to 36 points this season, same as second-placed Tusker FC who have an inferior goal difference.

The brewers beat Ulinzi Stars by a solitary strike at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday to momentarily ascend to the top of the log.

Police are yet to lose a match since the appointment of Burundian Etienne Ndayiragije in November last year.

More to follow…