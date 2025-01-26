Police reclaim top spot in FKF Premier League with win over Mara Sugar - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Police celebrate their winner against Posta Rangers. PHOTO/KENYA POLICE FC X

Kenyan Premier League

Police reclaim top spot in FKF Premier League with win over Mara Sugar

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2025 – Clinton Kinanga scored in the 56th minute as Kenya Police beat Mara Sugar to regain top spot in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League at the Awendo Stadium on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The law enforcers came into the game on the back of a 3-0 thrashing of Bandari FC on Wednesday as was the case for the sugar millers who beat Mathare United by the same scoreline.

Kinanga’s goal takes Police’s tally to 36 points this season, same as second-placed Tusker FC who have an inferior goal difference.

The brewers beat Ulinzi Stars by a solitary strike at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday to momentarily ascend to the top of the log.

Police are yet to lose a match since the appointment of Burundian Etienne Ndayiragije in November last year.

More to follow…

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved