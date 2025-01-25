Cherries masterclass deals bitter blow to Forest title hopes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BOURNEMOUTH, United Kingdom, January 25, 2025 – Bournemouth delivered an attacking masterclass to stretch their club record unbeaten Premier League run to 11 games and bring high-flying Nottingham Forest crashing down to earth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries came in off the back of a stunning 4-1 win at Newcastle United, while Forest had been the league’s surprise package as they rose to third place in the table.

It was Bournemouth who continued a brilliant sequence of form under manager Andoni Iraola, led by Dango Ouattara’s hat-trick, with a performance of the highest quality to take Forest’s usually miserly rearguard apart.

Justin Kluivert’s 11th league goal of the campaign – and only his second at home – gave Bournemouth the lead after nine minutes when he took advantages of four Forest defenders standing off him to beat keeper Matz Sels from 25 yards.

Forest’s hopes of a recovery were extinguished early in the second half when Bournemouth hit top gear, Ouattara heading home Kluivert’s cross after 55 minutes then driving home the third six minutes later.

As Forest fell apart under Bournemouth’s barrage, the usual reliable Sels fumbled Marcus Tavernier’s shot to gift Ouattara his third, then Antoine Semenyo finished off a solo run for the fifth in stoppage time.

How far can Bournemouth go?

Bournemouth’s fans sang loud and long about a “European tour” as they turned on the style to embarrass a Forest side who have been talked about as contenders in the title race.

And who can blame them on this evidence as Forest followed Newcastle in being taken apart in a fast-flowing, creative and goal-laden performance from Iraola’s team?

Ouattara will rightly claim the headlines for his hat-trick, but the Cherries had stars all over the pitch, with Kluivert a creator and scorer and Semenyo getting late reward for all his endeavour with a goal.

And with that record unbeaten league sequence extended in such outstanding fashion, Bournemouth have every right to consider themselves European contenders based on league position and current form. This was no fluke.

Iraola’s team are meticulously coached, energetic in midfield and uncompromising at the back, aided by the experience of Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal.

Forest went the same way as big names such as Arsenal and Manchester City before them – and Bournemouth will present leaders Liverpool with a stern test as the next visitors to the vibrant Vitality Stadium.

Forest suffer day to forget

Forest have added a glorious layer of unpredictability to the Premier League this season with their rise up to third, mentioned alongside Liverpool and Arsenal in the title mix.

This, however, was their worst day of the campaign, a sobering 90 minutes of suffering for manager Nuno Espirito Santo and his team.

From the first whistle, all the qualities that have characterised Forest were missing, from the moment their water-tight defence tamely retreated in the ninth minute, allowing Kluivert time and space to set Bournemouth on their way.

The normally reliable Murillo had a nightmare afternoon, while Sels had a very rare off day.

Ouattara soared high above Murillo at the far post for the first of his three goals, while Sels simply pushed out Tavernier’s routine shot into his path for his hat-trick.

Anthony Elanga’s head never dropped in search of inspiration for Forest, but there was nothing to recommend this day for Nuno and a team that have distinguished themselves this season.

Nuno, however, will not have a knee-jerk reaction as he tries to get Forest back on track after this shock to their system.