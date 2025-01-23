AC Milan agree deal to sign Manchester City captain Kyle Walker on loan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 23 – Italian club AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City captain Kyle Walker on loan for the remainder of the season.

The agreement includes an option to buy the defender in the summer when the loan deal comes to an end.

Walker, who has made 316 appearances for City, will now travel to Italy for a medical.

The full-back last featured for City against West Ham on 4 January, after which he told manager Pep Guardiola he wanted to explore his options around a potential move abroad.

The 34-year-old prefers a move to Italy, rather than the Saudi Pro League where he was initially linked with.

AC Milan have also been linked with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford but registration rules in Italy mean they are only able to sign one player from the UK during the current transfer window.

Walker has been part of all six Premier League title wins at City under Pep Guardiola, having joined the club from Tottenham in 2017 in a £50m deal.

The right-back, who has 93 caps for England, was named City’s joint-captain in 2023.

He was part of a five-player leadership group elected by his team-mates before the 2023-24 season.

City have made three signings so far in the January transfer window, spending about £123m.

Egypt forward Omar Marmoush joined from Bundesliga club Frankfurt for an initial fee of £59m on Thursday, following the signings of Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for £30m and Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens for £33.6m.