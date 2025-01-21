Mathare United founder Bob Munro to be cremated on January 28

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 21, 2025 – Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA) founder Bob Munro will be cremated on Tuesday, January 28 at the Kariakor Cemetery in Nairobi.

The cremation will be preceded by a memorial service on Monday at St Andrew’s Church in Nairobi where thousands are expected to attend to pay their final respects to the 78-year-old.

On Saturday, Munro’s body will depart Lee Funeral Home for MYSA headquarters in Komarock, for a candle lit and procession.

A fundraising drive is also planned for Friday at the United Kenya Club – to kick off the final journey for a man who gave thousands of talented footballers from the sprawling slums a second chance in life.

Munro passed away on Sunday at his home in Westlands following a long struggle with respiratory illness, according to a statement from his widow, Ingrid.

Tributes continue flowing in from across the country and beyond as different people recount the selfless contributions that Munro made to raise the standards of living of youth in the slums as well as Kenyan football.

Among those to have paid tribute include President William Ruto, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Hussein Mohammed, Senate speaker Amason Kingi and different clubs across the country.

The Mathare United chair founded MYSA in 1987 to empower young people, majorly in the slums, with skills and confidence to aim higher towards their potential and achieve their dreams.

Through programmes, such as, photography and film, HIV/AIDS awareness, environmental cleanup, slum health, music and leadership training, among others, tens of thousands of slum youth have soared high into their respective callings rather than be shackled by their harsh upbringing.

During last year’s Jamhuri Day, Munro was feted by President William Ruto with the Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS).