Chairman Ambani promises Ingwe will be back battling titles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – New AFC Leopards chairman says his immediate mission is to strengthen the team to enable them compete for trophies next season. Ambani, a former Leopards player, was unanimously elected to take charge of one of Kenya’s oldest clubs, taking over from Dan Shikanda who concluded his constitutional two terms.

Ambani garnered 1,101 votes ahead of the closest competitor Vincent Mutoka who had 647 votes.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net after he was announced winner, Ambani says he has his plan well laid out and is ready to make Ingwe great again.

“My first priority in office definitely is the playing unit. We have to build a very strong and competitive AFC Leopards side for the new season. We have to do an audit of the playing unit to know who is leaving and who is remaining and also who are the players we target for the new season. We want to build a very strong team for the new season to compete for trophies. AFC leopards is a giant and we should be winning and in my tenure, this is something I want to ensure becomes a norm,” Ambani told Telecomasia.

The former Leopards and national team player says he will also conduct an audit of the club from the Himan Resource and financial perspective to ensure they start on a journey towards full professionalization.