Watson exits Wimbledon after Tauson loss - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Heather Watson reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2022

Tennis

Watson exits Wimbledon after Tauson loss

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 1 – Heather Watson’s Wimbledon hopes were ended in the opening round as the former British number one was beaten by 23rd seed Clara Tauson.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Watson had made a strong start by taking the opening set but Denmark’s Tauson showed her quality to battle back and win 2-6 6-4 6-3.

Seven Brits progressed on Monday – the most in a single day in the Open era – and more could follow on Tuesday, although the second day started disappointingly with Watson and wildcard Johannus Monday going out.

Monday was beaten 6-4 6-4 6-2 by American 13th seed Tommy Paul.

Watson, who reached the fourth round just three years ago, got off to a bad start when she was broken in just the third game.

But that sparked a fine spell for the former British number two as she won five games in a row on her way to taking the first set.

Tauson initially looked to have no answer for her opponent but she regrouped and came out stronger in the second set, securing another early break and this time making it stick, although she was helped by Watson struggling with her second serve.

With conditions once again sweltering at Wimbledon, Watson started to lose the accuracy of some of her shots in the decisive third set and was broken at 3-3.

Tauson then closed out the remainder of the match to seal her place in the second round.

It is the first time Tauson has reached the second round of Wimbledon, while Watson exits in round one for the third year in a row.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020