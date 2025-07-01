French Open champion Gauff stunned in first round on day of upsets

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 1 – French Open champion Coco Gauff, a contender for the Wimbledon title, was stunned in the first round as three of the top seeds fell on a day of shocks at the All England Club.

The American second seed was beaten 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 by Ukraine world number 42 Daryana Yastremska on a packed Court One under the roof.

Gauff, 21, was predicted to go far at SW19 following her triumph at Roland Garros less than a month ago.

But a performance strewn with double faults and unforced errors handed Yastremska a rare opportunity against the world number two and she grasped it with both hands to reach the second round.

The shock result follows first-round exits for fellow top-five seeds Jessica Pegula and Zheng Qinwen on day two at the Championships.

American third seed Pegula lost 6-2 6-3 to Italy’s world number 116 Elisabetta Cocciaretto while Olympic champion Zheng went down 7-5 4-6 6-1 to Katerina Siniakova.

Just three-and-a-half weeks ago Gauff was on top of the world having lifted the trophy at Roland Garros after beating world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

But a lacklustre performance laden with mistakes on her unfavoured surface of grass left the two-time major winner heading out early against the unseeded Yastremska.

Since winning her first title on the Paris clay last month she has played just one match, a first-round defeat by qualifier Wang Xinyu of China at the Berlin Open.

In that match, she was plagued by double faults and those demons were back to haunt her again at SW19.

It was immediately clear Yastremska would prove a tricky challenge for Gauff and she was on the defence from the off.

A ripping backhand down the line secured Yastremska the early break of serve before she earned set point at 5-4 but double faulted and Gauff broke back to force a tie-break.

But double faults were already a feature of Gauff’s game and two in the breaker put Yastremska firmly in control before a crunching forehand winner brought more set points and she took the opener at the first time of asking.

Gauff left court between sets to regroup but immediately went down a break as the mistakes continued to come.

She found no answers to Yastremska’s powerful groundstrokes, recording nine double faults and 29 unforced errors as she suffered a triple break to concede the match.

Wimbledon remains the only Grand Slam where Gauff is yet to reach the last eight.