‘A sensible signing’ – Arsenal explore deal for Brentford’s Norgaard

LONDON, England, June 25, 2025 – Arsenal are in advanced talks with Brentford over a move for Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard amid uncertainty over Thomas Partey’s future.

Sources have indicated the Emirates Stadium club are exploring a deal worth in the region of an initial £10m, with a possible £5m in performance related add-ons.

BBC Sport understands Sevilla’s 23-year-old French midfielder Lucien Agoume also features prominently on Arsenal’s list of possible targets to replace Partey.

Crucially, however, it is understood Mikel Arteta has identified Norgaard as the midfielder he wants because he prefers a Premier League-ready player.

Club-to-club discussions over the Denmark international have accelerated in the last 24 hours, while it is understood the 31-year-old is keen to join Arteta’s side.

Partey, 32, has been in talks over a new deal with the Gunners, but has so far failed to reach an extension agreement.

He will leave when his contract expires next week if new terms cannot be finalised.

Norgaard, who joined Brentford in 2019 from Fiorentina and is contracted until 2027, became a key player for the Bees under Thomas Frank, who left to become manager of Tottenham earlier in June.

Arsenal are also set to complete the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this week by paying his £5m release clause and are close to finalising the £51m signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

What would Norgaard bring to the Emirates?

Matthew Hobbs, BBC Sport

Norgaard was linked with a reunion with former manager Thomas Frank at Tottenham earlier this summer and his record shows why he is highly regarded by the top teams.

The 31-year-old has just completed his sixth successive season at the Gtech Community Stadium, including all four of the Bees’ Premier League campaigns.

Since his top-flight debut in 2021, Norgaard has made 201 interceptions – the most of any Premier League player during this period – while he also ranks second overall for recoveries (844) and third for tackles won (189).

Not necessarily renowned for goalscoring, six goals in all competitions in 2024-25 was also the best return of his entire 14-year professional career.

While Norgaard offers his own well of experience, it would not be a like-for-like replacement for Partey – should he depart – as the Ghanaian offers more dynamism carrying the ball in central areas, whereas the Dane is more of a traditional six, screening for danger in front of Brentford’s defence. As a result, Partey’s average carrying stats comfortably surpass those of Norgaard, who is more prolific at breaking up opposition attacks.

‘He can be great addition for Arsenal’

Edu Rubio, former West Ham, Crystal Palace and Wolves coach

Norgaard is a modern anchor player. There’s no doubt he can rival Partey, or offer more options to Arteta – offering him more depth in his squad. Christian can break up play, intercept, tackle, block and win aerial duels. He can let the likes of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice do their thing while he protects their backs.

He can also recycle the ball and play forwards effectively. In a league where there are so many transitions, a player who senses danger and has a great ability to regain the ball can be a must-have in your team. His physicality, and the fact it’s been tested at the Premier League, also makes him a very sensible signing. He can be a great addition to Arsenal.

He would also fit perfectly with Martin Zubimendi, if he signed. They can even play together if Mikel Arteta opts for two holding players and one 10, instead of one anchor and two number eights. Zubimendi is more a passer and creator. Christian is more a break-up play midfielder who can regain possession, secure possession and stop the opposition from easily breaking into the final third.

I feel Arteta is making sure he will have enough strength in the midfield area to compete in all four competitions.

‘The glue that holds the side together’

Ian Westbrook, Brentford fan writer

Norgaard has played a vital role in almost six years at the club, making nearly 200 appearances in all competitions and being named captain in the summer of 2023.

His importance to the side can be shown by the fact we failed to win any of the four Premier League games he missed last season, and had two victories in the seven in which he was absent during the last campaign.

He is the glue that holds the side together in his defensive midfield role, protecting the defence, winning tackles and setting up attacks. This season he has also become a more regular goalscorer – with his six in all competitions (five in the Premier League) nearly half of his entire total of 13 for the club. We are a much weaker team without him.