Kenyan fencer Ndolo to camp in Poland ahead of World Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Kenyan German-born fencer Alexandra Ndolo will travel to Poland for a training camp before the World Championships, where she hopes to take a stab at a podium finish.

Ndolo recently clinched her third African title in a row and she says that three-peat victory has improved her confidence heading to the Worlds this month in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Ndolo clinched her third African title in a row in the women’s epee competition with an unbeaten run in Lagos, underscoring her status as the finest fencer in the continent. She beat Egypt’s Nardine Ehab 13-7 in the final.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net after her victory, Ndolo says it has spurred her confidence as she takes a stab at a podium place in the Worlds.

“It was really great to win the African title for the third time in a row and with an unbeaten run while at it. I found a very good balance and managed to stay in the moment and all through this was a cool result to have been able to dominate the Continent for the third year in a row. This is a huge part of my legacy. Now the focus is on preparing for the Worlds. I will train in Germany for a few days then head to Poland where there will be an international camp. It will really be important because there will be other top and tough athletes to train with and help me stay in competitive shape,” Ndolo told Telecomasia from Germany.

The 38-year-old became the first ever Kenyan fencer at the Olympic Games in Paris last year, after switching her international allegiance from Germany to Kenya, her father’s land.