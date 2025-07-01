Left-back Firpo leaves Leeds following end of contract

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 1 – Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo has left the club following the end of his contract.

The Dominican Republic international was offered a new deal at Elland Road but is expected to re-join Real Betis on a free transfer.

Firpo moved to Leeds in 2021 for a fee in the region of £13m from Barcelona, who had signed him from Betis in 2019.

The 28-year-old’s first two seasons were spent in the Premier League before they were relegated in 2022-23.

Firpo departs having helped Leeds to the Championship title last season as they secured promotion back into the top-flight.

He made 119 appearances for the club, including 35 during the 2024-25 campaign as he scored four goals and provided 10 assists.

In a statement, external, Leeds said Firpo, “played a huge part for the football club both on and off the pitch” and “will always be remembered in history as part of a title-winning team”.