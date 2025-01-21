Cheche thirsty for another sip of World Cup glory after debut in Dominican Republic - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

STARLETS
STARLETS
Harambee Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche shouts instructions from the touchline. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

Cheche thirsty for another sip of World Cup glory after debut in Dominican Republic

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 21, 2025 – National under 17 girls’ football team coach Mildred Cheche is targeting a second consecutive appearance at the World Cup after last year’s debut in the Dominican Republic.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Cheche says she is putting together a strong team to ensure they get past Uganda in the second round of qualifiers in March this year.

“The expectation is to qualify so we are putting together a great team to ensure we are able to compete at that particular level. We are hoping to win the match…it is not going to be easy because they are also an experienced side but we also have a good team that we are going to push them to give us good results,” the gaffer said.

The Junior Starlets etched their names in football folklore as the first of their kind from Kenya to qualify for a World Cup of any level.

They thrashed Burundi 5-0 on aggregate to qualify for the global tournament, held in the Dominican Republic on October 16-November 3.

The girls went a step further and made history with a first-ever win for a Kenyan team at that level – a 2-1 win over Mexico in their final Group C encounter in Santo Domingo.

Although it is a moment Cheche savours to this day, the Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA) disciple is already plotting for this year’s World Cup in Morocco.

She revealed that she has already identified good players from the just-concluded Girls Integrated Football Tournament (GIFT) in Tanzania.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) took bronze after defeating Uganda’s Boni Consilli Girls 2-0 in the third-place playoff.

Another Kenyan side, Kenya Elite Junior Academy, came fifth after thrashing Burundi’s Aigle Noir.

“It was a great platform for us to see our girls in competitive matches and also to prepare them for the upcoming World Cup qualifier. Most of them will be in the qualifiers and we will also have additions of some who were left out…not all of them were able to go to Tanzania. We will have a mini-selection to incorporate those who didn’t get a chance,” she said.

Cheche is crossing her fingers that the team will hit training camp soon, ahead of their battle against their next-door neighbours in March.

“The plan was to hit camp on the 20th of this month but we are a bit late so hopefully, before 25th, we should be able to be in camp,” she said.

The Ugandans thrashed Namibia 18-0 on aggregate, having won 8-0 in their return leg fixture in Nakivubo on Sunday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved