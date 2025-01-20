Teamwork making the team work for Sikh Union after T20 opener win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 20, 2025 – Sikh Union skipper Sukhdeep Singh has praised the level of unity in the team after commencing their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 campaign with a win on Sunday.

Singh says a mix of youth and experience in the team has provided them with the skills and experience required for a successful campaign over the course of the season.

“For this season, we will rely a lot on our performers from last season; Shubham Patel, Jasraj Kundi and Satish Hirani. We have decided to give a few young guys a chance and see how it can help them develop themselves in the coming future,” Sukhdeep said.

The Forest Road-based side beat defending champions Stray Lions by 41 runs in a Super Division match at the Sikh Union on Sunday.

Singh credited their win to a combination of individual brilliance, teamwork and passionate fans at their home ground.

“Fabulous job by the team. A great start to the season, I must admit, and we are glad to have our team play as a unit. We are glad to have our young team giving their level best and the energy was amazing at the ground,” he said. Sikh Union Jasraj Kundi in action against Stray Lions Wicketkeeper Irfan Karim. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Elsewhere, in mouthwatering Eastleigh derbies, hosts Kanbis A maintained their dogged campaign in search of the coveted T20 title with a six-wicket victory over visiting Ruaraka ‘A’.

Kanbis ‘A’ has over the years proved impregnable at their home turf and they finished the job in bravado, thanks to Sachin Bhudia’s 61 off 33 balls and skipper Dhiren Gondaria’ s 51 off 15 deliveries.

Completing a double victory for the weekend, the Eastleigh based club had their (Kanbis) B team rack-up a seven-wicket win over Ruaraka ‘ A’.

Patel rues injuries

Meanwhile, Ngara Sports Club are licking their wounds after losses by their A and B sides over the weekend.

Newly-promoted Ngara Sports Club ‘A’ lost by seven wickets to Rushabh Patel-led Swamibapa A at Nairobi Jaffrey’s.

Skipper Rushabh (22 off 14 balls) and Sachin Gill (35 off 18 balls) were the toast of the well- oiled Swamibapa A side on the bat as their teammate Vraj Patel chalked-up 4 wickets much to his credit.

At Jamhuri High Grounds, Swamibapa B defeated Ngara Sports Club B by 7 wickets as Swamibapa Development handed Wolves Cricket Club ‘B’ a slim two- wickets blow. Swamibapa Development line up before a past match. PHOTO/COURTESY

Ngara B Team Manager Harsh Patel bemoaned their unfortunate injury woes but expects them to get into the groove once they overcome this challenge.

“Unfortunately we have a couple of injuries sidelining a few star players from last season thus being out for unknown time but we do expect the experience of Nikul, Mehul, Amit and Akash to take the team through the difficult phases. We also want to see the mettle of our youngsters assisting the batting and bowling unit and expecting them to excel,” he said.

Lift-off for Sir Ali

Sir Ali got their T20 campaign off to a flying start with Simran Mehta, one of their overseas professionals, striking the league’s first century with unbeaten 104 off only 50 balls with 14 fours and 4 sixes. Kenya Kongonis batted well to score a decent 164/6 with returning Alex Obanda scoring a fine 43 off 34 balls.

Sir Ali chased the score comfortably with the loss of only two wickets to kick off their campaign on a winning note.

NPCA T20-WEEK 1 RESULTS

NPCA DIVISION 2

1. NRB JAFFERY’S: Stray Lions D 165/7 (20.0 Ov); Nairobi Royal Team 124/7 (20.0 Ov)-Stray Lions D win by 41 Runs

2. NRB CLUB: Kenya Kongonis B 153/7 (20.0 Ov); Medics C. Cub 61/10 (17.3 Ov)- Kongionis B won by 92 runs

3. GOAN INST: Legends CC A 241/6 (20.0 Ov); Goan Institute B 118/7 (20.0 Ov)- Legends A won by 123 runs

4. Nairobi Gymkhana B 210/3 (20.0 Ov); Sikh Union Development 44/10 (15.5 Ov)- Gymkhana B won 166 runs

5. PEPONI: Stray Lions C 128/10 (20.0 Ov); An-nadil Jamaly A 119/7 (20.0 Ov)-Stray Lions C won by 9 runs

6. PEPONI SCHOOL: Legends CC B 92/10 (17.5 Ov); SCLPS Development 95/1 (11.2Ov); SCLPS Development won 9 wickets

7. JAMHURI: Wolves CC B 123/9 (20.0Ov); Swamibapa Development 124/8 (20.0 Ov); Swamibapa Development won by 2 wickets

NPCA DIVISION 1

1. JAMHURI HIGH: Ngara Sports Club B 85/7 (20.0 Ov); Swamibapa B 86/3 (12.4 Ov); Swamibapa B won by 7 wickets

2. EASTLEIGH GROUNDS: Ruaraka B 92/10 (19.1 Ov); Kanbis B 96/3 (13.1 Ov)-Kanbis B won by 7 wickets

3. SIKH UNION NAIROBI: Stray Lions B 162/7 (20.0 Ov); Sikh Union B 96/8 (20.0 Ov)- Stray Lions B won by 66 runs

NPCA SUPER DIVISION

1. SIKH UNION CLUB: Sikh Union A 155/9 (20.0 Ov); Stray Lions 114/10 (18.0 Ov)-S.U. A won by 41 runs

2. NAIROBI JAFFERY’S: Ngara A 74/10 (18.0 Ov); Swamibapa A 75/3 (7.4 Ov); Swamibapa won by 7 wickets

3. SIR ALI CLUB: Kenya Kongonis A 164/6 (20.0 Ov); Sir Ali Muslim Club A 167/2 (14.4 Ov); Sir Ali A won by 8 wickets

4. EASTLEIGH GROUNDS: Ruaraka A 183/4 (20.0Ov); Kanbis A 187/4 (14.4 Ov)-Kanbis A won by 6 wickets

5. NRB GYMKHANA: SCLPS A 177/8 (20.0Ov); Nairobi Gymkhana A 124/7 (20.0Ov);- SCLPS A won by 53 runs