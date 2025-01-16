Kick It Out questions Fifa over Fernandez video

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16, 2025 – Kick It Out (KIO) has asked Fifa if it has taken any action over a video posted on social media by Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez last year featuring an alleged “racist and transphobic” chant.

The anti-discrimination group says if no investigation has taken place by world football’s governing body “it points to a deeply concerning lack of transparency and accountability”.

The footage showed the midfielder and some other members of the Argentina squad singing a derogatory song about France’s black players after winning the Copa America in July.

In a letter sent to Fifa president Gianni Infantino – and seen by the BBC – KIO’s chief executive Samuel Okafor wrote: “Despite making inquiries to the FA and Fifa, we and many others have not been told if there has been any investigation or outcome into his or any other players’ conduct.

“Establishing the facts and reaching an outcome should not be an extraordinary or difficult task for organisations who want to take discrimination seriously.”

KIO also compares the case with that of Tottenham and Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who was given a seven-match domestic ban by the FA last year for using a racial slur about team-mate Son Heung-min. The incident happened in his own time, so fell under the disciplinary jurisdiction of the FA, unlike with Fernandez, who was on international duty.

“You’ll be aware that Bentancur has recently been held accountable by the FA for making discriminatory remarks. Many fans have asked us why the Argentina team has not been held to account in the same manner, and fear what that means,” wrote Okafor.

The same letter has also been sent to South American confederation Conmebol.

What happened?

After Fernandez posted the video following Argentina’s win over Colombia, the French Football Federation said it would file a complaint to Fifa over the “racist and discriminatory” chant. Fernandez’s Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana – who has played for France – described the video as “uninhibited racism”.

Fernandez – a £107m British record signing in February 2023 – then said he was “truly sorry” for “getting caught up in the euphoria” of the celebrations, admitting the song included “highly offensive language”, and that it did not “reflect my beliefs or my character”.

Chelsea said it would “use this as an opportunity to educate” and said they had launched an internal disciplinary procedure. They said they “found all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable”. Fernandez was then made captain in August.

At the time, a Fifa spokesperson said the organisation was “aware of a video circulating on social media” and the incident was “being looked into”, adding it “strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials”.

‘Vital we present a united front’

But six months on from the incident, KIO’s chief Okafor has written to Infantino and Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez.

“On behalf of many in the football community who are invested in this case, we would appreciate it if you could let us know if an investigation is under way and when you intend to reach an outcome,” Okafor wrote in the letter.

“Several of the players were filmed singing a song on the team coach which was both racist and transphobic about France’s players. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez was clearly seen singing, although we recognise he was not alone in those actions as many players can be heard during the video.

“Chelsea said Fernandez would take part in education to learn from his mistake. However, it’s important to note how this incident and its handling would have affected a wider community both in England and globally.”

Okafor says that if there has not been an investigation, “it points to a deeply concerning lack of transparency and accountability, especially given how widely this incident was seen. All federations and football organisations must uphold consistent standards in treating discrimination through accountability and education.

“As Mr Infantino outlined in May 2024, where federations described their intent to take a global stand against racism, it’s vital we present a united front to tackle discrimination. Otherwise, claims from federations that action is being taken fall at the first hurdle.”

The BBC has been told that the FA has also sought clarification from Conmebol but has not had a response.

KIO and Chelsea declined to comment.

Fifa and Conmebol have been approached for comment.