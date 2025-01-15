Moyes will push Everton forward - Dyche - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

David Moyes Photo/YAHOO

English Premiership

Moyes will push Everton forward – Dyche

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15, 2025 – Everton manager David Moyes will “push the club forward”, says predecessor Sean Dyche.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Moyes was appointed on Saturday for his second spell in charge, two days after Dyche was sacked.

Dyche took charge in January 2023, helping Everton finish one place above the Premier League relegation zone in 2023-24 and 15th last season – 14 points clear of relegation despite an eight-point deduction for breaching financial regulations.

Everton are currently 16th in the table, a point above the bottom three.

In a statement, external released through the League Managers Association, Dyche said: “David is a manager who I have great respect for and I believe he and his staff will help to push the club forward again and build on the stable footing we have implemented in the past two years.

“The right time has come to leave the club, with the team in good shape.

“My part as a custodian has been played and I will forever take great pride in that.”

Everton were sanctioned twice last season for financial breaches.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They were docked 10 points – reduced to six on appeal – then two points by the Premier League.

Dyche said he experienced “some extremely difficult situations” during one of the “toughest periods” in Everton’s history.

Everton host Aston Villa in the league on Wednesday in Moyes’ first game back.

He managed Everton from 2002 to 2013, finishing in the top eight nine times and reaching the FA Cup final.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved