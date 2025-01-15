Co-hosts Kenya to face Morocco, Angola in Tough Group A CHAN 2024 - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars players undertake training at the Gombani Stadium in Zanzibar. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARS

CHAN 2025

Co-hosts Kenya to face Morocco, Angola in Tough Group A CHAN 2024

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Co-hosts Kenya has been drawn in “group of death” where they will face Morocco, Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia in Pool A following the draw conducted Wednesday evening in Nairobi.

Other co-host Tanzania are in a fairly Pool B alongside Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Central Africa Republic.

Another co-host Uganda headlines a relatively easy Pool D where they will take on Niger, Guinea, and the other remaining two teams to qualifier in the final qualifier.

Defending champions Senegal tops Pool D and will play Congo, Sudan and Nigeria.

Football legends from the three respective countries MacDonald Mariga from Kenya who doubles up as the Football Kenya Federation deputy president, Tanzania’s Mrisho Ngasa and Uganda’s Hassan Wasswa conducted the draw.

Reacting on Kenya’s Pool, Mariga said, “Kenya has been drawn in a group of death since those teams we have been drawn against are top football nations in the continent, but as Harambee Stars we are ready to face them.”

The continental tournament, intended for local based players, who play in the domestic leagues, was slated to kick-off February 1 -28, 2025, but on Tuesday, January 14, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) postponed the Championship to August, 2025 to give more time the three host countries to complete the infrastructure and facilities.

