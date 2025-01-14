Prioritise players in golf sponsorships, corporate partners urged

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 14, 2025 – The government has urged corporate partners in golf to prioritise the welfare of players to enable them realise their potential.

Kenneth Mwige, director general of Vision 2030, called on sponsors to set aside a certain percentage of their funding to cater for the needs of players.

“It is essential to consider how sponsorship funds are allocated, particularly in golfing events. A key question to ask is: What percentage of the sponsorship revenue goes to the athletes—those competing on the course and representing Kenya? The global standard for prize distribution typically allocates around 85% to prize money and 15% to administrative costs. This is the vision I advocate for,” Mwige said.

The director general expressed confidence that golf players can reach the greatest heights of their peers in developed countries but only with the right environment and tools to enhance their growth.

Mwige called on the different sponsors and other stakeholders in the industry to join hands in this regard.

“We should not be competing as sponsors; there is enough for everyone. The focus should be on the players and elevating them to a level that they can perform at their best. We can easily, pull together and work together with various sponsors and stakeholders to create an ecosystem that nurtures local talent and drives our players to greater heights,” he pointed out.

He was speaking during the launch of NCBA 2025 Golf Activities at the Kenya Railways Club on Tuesday morning.

The event was an opportunity for the bank to announce its partnerships with the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), with regards to their respective activities this year.

They also announced the fifth edition of the NCBA Golf Series, first introduced in 2021, which has since grown to include tournaments at golf clubs across Kenya and East Africa.

Mwige thanked NCBA for their longstanding commitment and support towards the growth of golf in the country.

“It is an honour to be here today at the NCBA 2025 Golf Activities Launch. Your presence today signifies our collective commitment to the growth and development of golf in Kenya. I thank you for the continued support,” he said.

Mwige added: “The ongoing support from Kenya Vision 2030, alongside our strategic partners like NCBA, is a testament to the value we place on this sector. I want to thank NCBA for their unwavering commitment to this cause, and to all the golfers, caddies, and supporters who make this dream possible.”