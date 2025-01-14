Arsenal’s Jesus to undergo surgery after ACL injury

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14, 2025 – Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus will have an operation on his left knee after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Jesus, 27, was taken off on a stretcher during Sunday’s FA Cup third round defeat by Manchester United at Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian has made 27 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring seven goals.

“Gabriel Jesus has received extensive assessments, scans and specialist reviews which have confirmed an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“Gabby will undergo surgery in the coming days and will soon begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme.”

Jesus, who joined Arsenal from Manchester City for £45m in July 2022, scored six goals in his past seven appearances.

He is the latest player to join a lengthening injury list at Arsenal with England forward Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ethan Nwaneri and Riccardo Calafiori also on the sidelines.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and they host north London rivals Tottenham on Wednesday.

The Gunners also return to Champions League action later this month and will attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Newcastle at St James’ Park in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on 5 February.