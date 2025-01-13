Havertz's wife reveals 'shocking' social media abuse - Capital Sports
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates his goal against Ipswich. PHOTO/KAI HAVERTZ X

English Premiership

Havertz’s wife reveals ‘shocking’ social media abuse

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13, 2025 – The wife of Arsenal striker Kai Havertz has shared screenshots of abuse she received on social media amid Sunday’s FA Cup loss to Manchester United, including threats to the couple’s unborn child.

The forward, 25, missed a glorious chance to win the game in normal time and then had his penalty saved by United keeper Altay Bayindir in the shootout as United won 5-3 on penalties following the 1-1 draw.

The German’s wife Sophia posted to her Instagram story two direct messages she had received on the platform.

Arsenal have reported the abuse to the police and are working with a specialist data firm to try to identify the culprits.

“For anyone to think it’s okay to write something like this is so shocking to me. I hope you are so ashamed of yourself,” she wrote as she shared one of the direct messages.

On another she added: “I’m not sure what to even say but please guys, be more respectful. We are better than this.”

BBC Sport has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.

The couple have been together since 2018 and got married last year with Sophia announcing in November that she was pregnant.

In this article:
