Mathare, Sharks ‘slumboys derby’ ends in goalless, entertaining draw

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 12, 2025 – Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks played out an entertaining goalless draw in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League encounter at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday evening.

The match, billed as the slumboys derby, was always expected to keep fans on the edges of their seat courtesy of both team’s eye-catching football.

It did take some time to spark to life, Kariobangi Sharks’ Stephen Bwire producing the first noteworthy chance in the 29th minute.

The twinkle-toed winger cut in on his right foot to unleash a ferocious shot that Mathare keeper Robert Mboya comfortably punched and picked up the resultant loose ball.

Bwire had an opportunity to break the deadlock a minute later, but shot into the side-netting after Mboya had punched away Humphrey Aroko’s cross from the right.

Two minutes later, Victor Ngume was guilty of missing a glorious chance for Sharks in which he only had Mboya to beat after running onto an Aroko through-pass.

However, he grew cold feet and shot wide of the net, with Mboya already beaten.

Mathare almost ensnared themselves into Sharks’ jaws at the cusp of halftime when Erickson Mulu’s attempt to clear a corner instead hit the upright before going out for a throw-in.

The 2008 league champions came back from the dressing home a much-improved side and could have taken the lead in the 67th minute.

Meshack Ochieng fluffed his lines, having been put through by Sammy Imbuye who had done well to slalom his way from the defence to the final third.

Sharks had one more chance to grab the three points when substitute Fortune Omotto received a pass from the right.

Having turned his defender well, his shot was unfortunately too weak to trouble Mboya.

The other match of the weekend between Bidco and Murang’a Seal at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos also ended in a barren draw.