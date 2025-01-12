Mathare, Sharks 'slumboys derby' ends in goalless, entertaining draw - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mathare United captain Ellie Asieche controls the ball under pressure. PHOTO/FKF PREMIER LEAGUE

Kenyan Premier League

Mathare, Sharks ‘slumboys derby’ ends in goalless, entertaining draw

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 12, 2025 – Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks played out an entertaining goalless draw in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League encounter at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The match, billed as the slumboys derby, was always expected to keep fans on the edges of their seat courtesy of both team’s eye-catching football.

It did take some time to spark to life, Kariobangi Sharks’ Stephen Bwire producing the first noteworthy chance in the 29th minute.

The twinkle-toed winger cut in on his right foot to unleash a ferocious shot that Mathare keeper Robert Mboya comfortably punched and picked up the resultant loose ball.

Bwire had an opportunity to break the deadlock a minute later, but shot into the side-netting after Mboya had punched away Humphrey Aroko’s cross from the right.

Two minutes later, Victor Ngume was guilty of missing a glorious chance for Sharks in which he only had Mboya to beat after running onto an Aroko through-pass.

However, he grew cold feet and shot wide of the net, with Mboya already beaten.

Mathare almost ensnared themselves into Sharks’ jaws at the cusp of halftime when Erickson Mulu’s attempt to clear a corner instead hit the upright before going out for a throw-in.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2008 league champions came back from the dressing home a much-improved side and could have taken the lead in the 67th minute.

Meshack Ochieng fluffed his lines, having been put through by Sammy Imbuye who had done well to slalom his way from the defence to the final third.

Sharks had one more chance to grab the three points when substitute Fortune Omotto received a pass from the right.

Having turned his defender well, his shot was unfortunately too weak to trouble Mboya.

The other match of the weekend between Bidco and Murang’a Seal at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos also ended in a barren draw.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved