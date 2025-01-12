Bayindir the hero as United escape from Emirates with lucky win over Arsenal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12, 2025 – Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning penalty as a 10-man Manchester United beat Arsenal in a thrilling encounter to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United had to play with 10 men for nearly an hour after Diogo Dalot was shown a second yellow card, having mistimed a tackle on Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino.

Manchester United took the lead through an excellent Bruno Fernandes goal in the 52nd minute, after Alejandro Garnacho took advantage of a Gabriel slip and crossed for Fernandes to curl the ball into the top corner.

Dalot was sent off in the 61st minute after his clumsy tackle and Arsenal were level just two minutes later when centre-back Gabriel volleyed in from inside the area.

The Gunners then had a massive chance to take the lead when Kai Havertz was adjudged to have been brought down by Harry Maguire in the box and referee Andrew Madley awarded a penalty.

There was a delay in the spot-kick being taken after a melee in the box in which Maguire, Havertz and Gabriel were all booked.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard then stepped up but Altay Bayindir dived to his left to push away the ball and keep the scores level.

Mikel Arteta’s side had big chances through Declan Rice and Havertz again to win the game but could not beat the impressive Bayindir.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

United were made to defend throughout extra time as Arsenal looked for ways to take the lead with their numerical advantage.

But Arteta’s side could not find a way through and Havertz had his penalty saved by Bayindir before Zirkzee sent David Raya the wrong way to win the shootout.

The result means Arsenal have exited the FA Cup in the third round for the third time in four seasons.