Tusker bottle chance to climb league table with loss to Shabana - Capital Sports
Shabana players celebrate their goal against Tusker. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

Kenyan Premier League

Tusker bottle chance to climb league table with loss to Shabana

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 11, 2025 – Tusker FC blew the chance to go top of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League following a 2-1 loss to Shabana at the Gusii Stadium on Saturday evening.

The 13-time league champions came into the game, second on the log with 27 points, same as leaders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) who were not in action on the weekend.

They could have been leading as early as the seventh minute as Collins Njuguna fired wide over the bar after doing well to cut back to his right foot.

It wasn’t long, however, before the brewers were toasting, after Charles Momanyi ghosted into the right, rising high to head in the opener.

However, Tore Bobe were not to be undone in front of their home crowd, piling forward in search of the leveller.

Samuel Maiko’s shot from outside the 18 flew just wide as Tusker keeper Brian Opondo scurried over to avoid an “oops” moment.

The home team finally got the breakthrough at the cusp of halftime through Dennis Okoth, the midfielder firing low from close range into the left corner after being teed up by Brian Michira.

Coach Charles Okere’s charges came back in the second half as enraged elephants and could have retaken the lead had Thomas Omole been more clinical with the finishing.

A low cross from Naaman Balecho in the 55th minute found an unmarked Omole in the box and in acres of space, only for the forward to misfire his shot with an empty net at his mercy.

Shabana responded with a threat of their own in the 57th minute, Opondo having to be hawkeyed to parry away a pinpoint freekick from Michira.

The home fans had to wait until the 82nd minute for their moment of ecstasy.

James Mazembe’s cross from the deep found youngster Austine ‘Lastborn’ Odongo on the left wing.

The youngster crossed into the box and an unmarked Ezekiel Omuri was at hand to head in the winner.

There was more time for another goal attempt in the dying stages as Shem Odinga’s long range strike stung Opondo’s palms for a goalkick.

Regardless, centre referee Edwin Bobiya’s final whistle brought it with wild celebrations on Shabana’s technical bench, which was a reflection of the ecstasy in the stands.

With the win, Shabana have climbed to fifth with 23 points from 16 matches.

