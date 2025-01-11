Posta Rangers lay marker for survival with win over City Stars

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 11, 2025 – Bottom club Posta Rangers earned a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Nairobi City Stars in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League encounter at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

The mailmen came into the fixture in desperate need of a change in fortunes, having only won thrice and lost seven times in 15 games to slump to the bottom of the league with 14 points.

It seemed as if their slide down into the abyss would continue when Vincent Wasambo put Simba wa Nairobi into the lead after only five minutes courtesy of a penalty.

It all started when Posta keeper Kevin Opiyo’s attempt to play out from the back fell flat as his shot fell kindly to Wasambo.

The forward attempted to cut onto his right foot to let rip a shot but was tripped in the danger area, leaving centre referee Hillary Ochieng with no option but to point to the spot.

However, Posta – under stand-in coach Collins Omondi – gradually grew into the game and began to carve out chances of their own.

Their efforts finally paid dividends in the 27th minute when Lewis Shivachi tapped into the net from a close range.

Brian Marita’s cutback cross from the left found an unmarked Caleb Olilo whose shot was initially blocked by City Stars keeper Byron Ochieng.

The rebound fell kindly to Shivachi who nudged the ball into the net to ensure the half ended on level terms.

City Stars could have been back in front in the 75th minute had Kevin Etemesi’s shot from a tight corner found its way into the left far post.

However, despite doing well to sneak into space, the forward’s scuffed shot whistled just wide of the post.

They were made to pay at the death when former player Oliver Maloba played a one-two with Amos Asembeka at the edge of the box before sliding his shot past Ochieng into the net.

Despite the win, the mailmen remain rooted at the bottom of the log but will nonetheless be buoyed by their stoic performance on the afternoon as they seek to avoid the drop.