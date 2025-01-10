Rams move play-off to Arizona amid LA wildfires

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, USA, Jan 10 – The Los Angeles Rams’ NFL play-off game against the Minnesota Vikings has been moved to Arizona due to the raging wildfires in California.

The game, set for 01:00 GMT on Tuesday, had been due to be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a city in the south west of Los Angeles.

But the National Football League have moved the game to the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona after consultation with public officials, clubs and the players’ union.

The wildfires in Los Angeles have left 10 dead and forced hundreds of thousands of residents out of their homes throughout the state.

“It’s one of those deals that almost doesn’t feel real but it certainly is real to the people that are affected,” Rams coach Sean McVay said.

“You just see the amount of people that are affected and it’s one of those deals that gives you perspective. Hopefully, they get this stuff under control.”

The move comes after the NBA postponed Thursday’s match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

The Lakers were due to host the Hornets at 03:30 GMT on Friday. The NBA said the date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

JJ Redick, the Lakers’ head coach, lost his house in the fires on Thursday.

“We’re heartbroken for Los Angeles,” the Lakers said in a statement as they looked to “focus on what matters most today”.

“Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unimaginable situation. And our gratitude is with the first responders and all of you who come together when we need each other the most. We’re with you, LA.”

NHL side the Los Angeles Kings, who also play at the Crypto.com Arena, postponed their meeting with the Calgary Flames which was scheduled for 03:30 GMT on Thursday.

Olympic swimmer loses medals in blaze

Three-time Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr evacuated his home in Palisades before it was lost in the fire.

The American won five gold, three silver and two bronze medals during his career but had to leave them all behind as he fled his home.

“I saw the flames erupt and houses start popping. There were explosions. I didn’t have a lot of time,” Hall Jr told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Sunset Boulevard was a complete logjam. People abandoned cars and were running for their lives. Police were telling them to do that. My girlfriend was trapped in her car around smoke.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I did think about the medals. I did not have time to get them.

“Did the medals burn? Yeah, everything burned. It’s something I can live without. I guess everything is just stuff. It’ll take some hard work to start over.”