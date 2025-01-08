West Ham cancel planned Lopetegui news conference - Capital Sports
English Premiership

West Ham cancel planned Lopetegui news conference

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 8, 2025 – West Ham have cancelled a planned news conference with head coach Julen Lopetegui, with the Spaniard’s future at the club looking increasingly uncertain.

The 58-year-old was due to speak to the media on Wednesday, before the FA Cup third-round tie with Aston Villa on Friday. However, he did take training with the players in the morning.

It comes amid expectation Lopetegui will be sacked – with the Hammers holding talks with former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter over replacing him, initially on a short-term deal.

Former AC Milan boss Paulo Fonseca and ex-Paris St-Germain manager Christophe Galtier, now a coach in the Saudi Pro League, have both been spoken to by West Ham.

However the belief from both camps is Potter will get the job.

Lopetegui had been on the brink of being dismissed prior to last month’s home game with Wolves.

But victory in that match triggered a four-game unbeaten run, West Ham’s best of the season.

However, a 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool followed by a 4-1 loss at Manchester City has left the club 14th in the table, seven points above the relegation zone.

In this article:
