Okutoyi out for winning start at ITF W35 Women's World Tour singles - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Angella Okutoyi follows through her serve against Burundi's Sada Nahimana at the Billie Jean King Cup. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Tennis

Okutoyi out for winning start at ITF W35 Women’s World Tour singles

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 7, 2025 – African Games champion Angela Okutoyi will be in action in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) W35 Women’s World Tour at the Nairobi Club on Wednesday morning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Okutoyi will be up against Switzerland’s Katerina Tsygourova in a round of 32 fixture.

Also in action will be fellow countrywoman Cynthia Wanjala, who takes on seventh seed Rinon Okuwaki of Japan, in the preceding encounter.

A win for Okutoyi will be the perfect start to atoning for last week’s loss to Joanna Garland of Chinese Taipei in the semis of the first round of the tournament.

The 2022 Wimbledon Open doubles junior champion lost 6-4 2-6 3-6 to the top seed, putting paid to her hopes for her first titles since winning the African crown in March last year in Accra, Ghana.

She warmed up for Wednesday’s duel with victory in the doubles, where she teamed up with Burundian Sada Nahimana on Tuesday.

The duo — top seeds in the category — made light work of Germany’s Sina Hermann and Lorena Schaedel by winning 6-1 6-3 in the first round.

Meanwhile, it was a bad day in the office for Wanjala, who paired up with India’s Priyanka Rodricks but lost 6-1 3-6 10-7 to another Indian duo — Sravaya Shivani and Vanshita Pathania — in the doubles.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another Kenyan, Mary Wachira, teamed up with American Mia Edwards and lost 6-0 6-0 to France’s Alyssa Reguer and Tsygourova.

The Kenyan duo of Seline Ahoya and Stacy Yego also lost in their doubles match, going down 6-3 6-2 to India’s Priyanshi Bhandari and Laalitya Kalluri.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved