KCB FC's Shadrack Simiyu against Kenya Police left-back Omar Aboud. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

Omar to captain Harambee Stars at Mapinduzi Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 3, 2025 – Kenya Police defender Aboud Omar will wear the Harambee Stars armband for this weekend’s Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar.

The left back has been a longstanding member of the national team set-up, making his debut in a 2-0 win over Eswatini in the Cosafa Cup on July 9, 2013.

He has gone on to make 41 appearances for Stars, during which he won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in 2013.

At the club level, Omar is a well-travelled player, having started out at coastal side Admiral before stints with Bandari and Tusker in the local league.

Internationally, the left back has played for Panegialios (Greece), Slavia Sofia (Bulgaria), Cercle Brugge (Belgium), Sepsi OSK (Romania), Ionikos FC and AEL (both in Greece).

The 32-year-old is looking forward with gusto to fulfilling his added responsibilities in the national team.

“It’s a privilege and honour to be named captain. Having been part of the national team setup for a long time, I understand what this role means. Winning the Mapinduzi Cup is our bare minimum. I’ll demand more from the players, but above all, I must lead by example as an experienced player and a veteran of the team,” Omar said.

Stars kick off their campaign on Sunday against Burkina Faso, before facing Kilimanjaro Heroes of Tanzania on Tuesday.

They then wrap up the tournament with duel with the hosts on Friday next week.

Advertisement

