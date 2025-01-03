In Photos: Volleyball icon Janet Wanja laid to rest at Lang’ata Cemetery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 3, 2025 – Tears flowed freely as family and friends gathered to say their goodbyes to volleyball icon Janet Wanja at the Lang’ata Cemetery on Friday afternoon.

The burial ceremony was a private one, attended by her close friends, including former Malkia Strikers teammates and Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) officials — in addition to family members. Mourners view the body of volleyball icon Janet Wanja during her burial at the Lang’ata Cemetery. PHOTO/COURTESY Mourners view the body of volleyball icon Janet Wanja. PHOTO/COURTESY

The ceremony was preceded by a memorial service at the Kasarani Gymnasium on Thursday during which the 40-year-old was eulogised as a passionate and persistent professional who was ever easy-going and friendly towards all. Kevin Kimani, brother to volleyball icon Janet Wanja, during her burial at Lang’ata Cemetery. PHOTO/COURTESY.

Wanja died on the night of December 26 after a long battle with cancer of the gallbladder. Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president Charles Nyaberi views the body of volleyball icon Janet Wanja. PHOTO/COURTESY. National women’s volleyball team player Jane Wacu views the body of volleyball icon Janet Wanja. PHOTO/COURTESY

Her last service to the nation was at the Paris Olympics where she was fitness trainer for the Malkia Strikers. Malkia Strikers’ Trizah Atuka (L) and Agrippa Kundu during the burial of volleyball icon Janet Wanja at Lang’ata Cemetery. PHOTO/COURTESY Cortege bearing the remains of volleyball icon Janet Wanja snakes its way to Lang’ata Cemetery. PHOTO/COURTESY

The Mukumu Girls High School alumnus leaves behind an indelible legacy that includes five African titles, one Olympic appearance as a player (2004 Athens) and one World Grand Prix title in 2015. Family and friends of volleyball icon Janet Wanja gather around her grave. PHOTO/COURTESY.

She was also thrice crowned the best setter at the African Championships (2007, 2014 and 2015).

Fare thee well, our volleyball heroine.