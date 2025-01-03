England boss Tuchel to watch Spurs v Newcastle - Capital Sports
Thomas Tuchel is the new Bayern Munich coach

English Premiership

England boss Tuchel to watch Spurs v Newcastle

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 3, 2025 – Thomas Tuchel is set to watch his first round of club fixtures as England head coach this week, starting with Tottenham’s Premier League match at home to Newcastle on Saturday.

The German, 51, was confirmed as the Three Lions boss in October, replacing Gareth Southgate, before officially starting his role on 1 January.

Tuchel and his team are preparing for England’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, which starts on 21 March against Albania at Wembley.

Striker Dominic Solanke and midfielder James Maddison are among the England players likely to feature for Spurs, while defender Lewis Hall and winger Anthony Gordon are in line to play for Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Tuchel has added three members to his backroom staff – goalkeeping coach Henrique Hilario, performance coach Nicolas Mayer and analyst James Melbourne.

The trio team up with Tuchel and assistant coach Anthony Barry, who was announced in October, to work alongside existing England senior staff members.

Portugal’s Hilario and England’s Melbourne join from Chelsea after working with Tuchel at Stamford Bridge in 2021-22.

Frenchman Mayer joins after stints alongside Tuchel at Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich.

