Curry makes history as Warriors rout 76ers

SAN FRANCISCO, United States, January 3, 2025 – Stephen Curry set a new NBA three-pointer record as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 139-105 in San Francisco.

Curry, 36, made all eight of his three-point attempts for the first time in his career as he finished with 30 points and 10 assists.

And it meant the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player became the first person in league history to go at least eight-for-eight on three-pointers and reach double-digit assists in the same game.

The NBA record of nine-for-nine was set in 2003 by Latrell Sprewell, before it was matched by Ben Gordon – both in 2006 and 2012 – and by Jalen Brunson in 2023.

Jonathan Kuminga chipped in 20 points off the bench, while Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Dennis Schroder scored 15 apiece.

Victory improved the Warriors’ season record to 17-16 while the 76ers fell to 13-19.

Elsewhere, defending NBA champions the Boston Celtics sneaked past the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 118-115 win.

LeBron James scored 38 points with eight assists and Max Christie added a career-high 28 as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the Portland Trail Blazers 114-106.

The Oklahoma City Thunder extended their lead at the top of the Western Conference with a 116-98 home victory against the LA Clippers, while the Brooklyn Nets won 113-110 at at the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers triumphed 128-115 at the Miami Heat.