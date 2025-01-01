A friend, a sister, a mentor: Janet Wanja celebrated by friends and family at Kasarani home - Capital Sports
Candles lit with Wanja's jersey number and a love heart

Kenya

A friend, a sister, a mentor: Janet Wanja celebrated by friends and family at Kasarani home

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1 – That Janet Wanja’s light and warmth transcended generations, gender and social status is no lie; and this was laid bare Tuesday night as friends and family congregated at her Kasarani home for a candle lighting ceremony in memory of the fallen volleyball queen.

Wanja, 40, passed away on boxing day after a short battle with gall bladder cancer. She passed away at her home surrounded by family.

On Tuesday night, New Year’s eve, Wanja’s legacy on and off the volleyball court was celebrated, as family and friends recounted their moments and encounters with her.

Strength and Conditioning coach Mike Shamia emotional as he poses a picture with Janet Wanja’s brother, Kevin Kimani

“She was always a jovial person, full of life and always ready for a chat with anyone. She didn’t have that ‘celeb status’ despite her being a star and the face of Kenyan volleyball. She was a friend and a neighbor for many years and I will miss her dearly,” Isaac Swila, the Head of Sports at Royal Media Services said.

Candles were lit with her middle name, Wanja, as well as her iconic jersey number, seven, and a love heart besides it.

Candles lit with Wanja’s name

Every speaker at the short ceremony recounted how warm Wanja was, how she embraced everybody and how she was literally, the life of the party.

“It is definitely difficult. She was more than a sister to me and we shared so many moments together,” his younger brother, Mathare United midfielder Kevin Kimani said.

Janet Wanja’s fiance, Dr James Ondiege, with Wanja’s younger sister Linda Mungai

Wanja will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony on Friday at the Lang’ata Cemetery, while a memorial service will be held Thursday morning at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium.

Coincidentally, the same gymnasium, where her memorial will be held, was her final local centre of duty, during Malkia Strikers’ final training session before heading to Miramas for the pre-Olympics training camp.

Janet Wanja’s mum (centre sitted) is helped to light a candle in memory of her daughter
Janet Wanja’s immediate family lighting candles
Malkia Strikers players who were at Wanja’s candle lighting
Kevin Kimani’s friends from the football community

