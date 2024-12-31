Omondi ready to stake claim as Harambee Stars number one - Capital Sports
Bandari FC keeper Bryne Omondi claims an aerial ball ahead of AFC Leopards striker Arthur Gitego. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

Omondi ready to stake claim as Harambee Stars number one

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 31 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Bryne Omondi says he is ready to fight for a starting spot in the national team.

Omondi admits the battle for the number 1 jersey is going to be tough as all goalkeepers are fighting to make an impression on interim head coach Francis Kimanzi.

“Of course, we have a new set of coaches and with every dispensation, there are often new requirements in how the coach wants us to play. I know the competition will be tough to be the starting keeper as everyone is working hard to make an impression on the coach,” the Bandari FC custodian said.

Omondi has been a regular under immediate former head coach Engin Firat during which he was battling for the number one position with Kenya Police’s Patrick Matasi.

He has also been part of a mean Bandari backline that has only conceded nine goals in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League 2024/25 — the fewest in the top division.

His imperious form in goal has earned him a place in the 38-man provisional squad for Harambee Stars, in readiness for this weekend’s Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar.

The team have been training at the Mpesa Academy in Thika since the weekend albeit Omondi admits the players have taken some time before coming up to speed.

“I guess because of the festive season, the intensity has been a bit low but fortunately we have caught on well as time goes. I believe by the time the tournament begins, we will be sharp and ready to go,” he said.

Stars begin their campaign against Burundi on Sunday.

The tournament is part of their preparations for February’s Africa Nations Championships (Chan), which Kenya is to co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

