Kenyan runner Jepngetich to be airlifted home for burial after road crash in United States - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan runner Joan Jepngetich. PHOTO/CARL SANDBURG ATHLETICS FACEBOOK

Athletics

Kenyan runner Jepngetich to be airlifted home for burial after road crash in United States

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 30 – Kenyan runner Joan Jepngetich, who died in a road crash in Illinois on Thursday, is to be airlifted home for burial.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An online fundraiser to collate resources to airlift her body home has thus far raised $4,392 (approximately Ksh 567,666).

The 24-year-old Kapsabet native passed away when the Mercedes Benz she was travelling in veered off the highway near Barstow area in Galesberg and crashed into a tree before catching fire.

Jepngetich was travelling with two others — a 22-year old female who was driving and 22-year-old male — and was pronounced dead on the spot.

She initially joined the Iowa Central Community College on a scholarship in August last year before moving to the Carl Sandburg College in Galesberg, Illinois where she was also training to be a nurse.

Jepngetich was a regular for the college at the the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) events and boasted a personal best of 2:39.49 in the women’s 800m, 5:16.60 (1500m), and 19:29.46 (5000m).

Her last competition was NJCAA Division II Cross Country Championships on November 11 where she finished  64th in the women’s race, clocking 20:32.2.

Joan Jepngetich (far left) with her teammates in a past competition. PHOTO/CARL SANDBURG COLLEGE ATHLETICS

A month before, Jepngetich spurred the Sandburg women’s cross country team to the Arrowhead Conference Cross Country title in Kishwaukee after finishing second in 22:03.3.

In first place was Linda Jepkogei Koech who clocked 21:19.3 as Sharon Yego came third in 22:04.4.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jepngetich’s funeral service is set for Saturday (January 4) at the Bethel Baptist Church in St Galesberg.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved