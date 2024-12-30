Blue Blue, Kilifi Elite crowned champions at Esse Akida Foundation tournament - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Blue Blue Celebrate after winning the men's title

Football

Blue Blue, Kilifi Elite crowned champions at Esse Akida Foundation tournament

Published

KILIFI, Kenya, Dec 30 – Defending champions Blue Blue retained their title, as Kilifi Elite won the first ever women’s crown as the three-day Esse Akida Foundation tournament came to an end Sunday evening at the Mkoroshoni Grounds in Kilifi County.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Blue Blue retained their crown after a hard fought 2-1 victory over Mekoan, while Elite won the women’s title with a 4-2 post-match penalty result over a resilient Majajani Queens.

Meanwhile, Young Atomic clinched the men’s third place title after edging out home side Ubuntu by a solitary goal.

In the men’s final, Blue Blue were determined to retain the trophy and were on top of their bill right from the start of action. They got the lead early in the first half through Emmanuel Haro whose strike from the edge of the box beat the keeper’s arm reach.

Action between Mekoan and Blue Blue

Despite pressure from Mekoan, they managed to hold on to the lead till halftime.

The holders then doubled their tally early in the second half, when Emmanuel Podo’s well struck freekick from the edge of the box landed into the bottom left of the keeper.

It was a deserved lead for Blue, who had been offensive right from the start.

However, Mekoan piled pressure in the last quarter of the game, and they managed to pull one back through Samson Juma. The midfielder struck from the edge of the box after a freekick was defended right into his path.

Despite some late pressure, Blue Blue managed to guard their lead and the title.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile in the girls’ final, Kilifi Elite were pushed to the edge by a youthful Majajani, and had to rely on their experience in penalties to win 4-3 after a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

Kilifi Elite celebrate after winning the women’s title

Josephine Kitsao, Alvine Lhalenya, Florida Bokole and Salama Mariga scored for Elite.

Esther Pendo, Monika Muangana and Zeinab Kadzo scored for Majajani, while Asma Taura and Hawa Nazi saw their efforts sail just wide.

Taura, 12, the youngest player in the tournament, was awarded as the best upcoming player while Bokole won the women’s MVP award.

Mekoan’s Juma was named the men’s MVP.

Action between Majajani Queens and Kilifi Elite

Winners of the tournament walked home with Sh30,000 while the losing finalists won Sh20,000, and the third placed team Sh15,000 courtesy of the Esse Akida Foundation.

All five girls’ teams which participated in the tournament were gifted with sanitary towels and sports inner garments by Wecheza.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved