LOC chairman Musonye confident Kenya will be ready for CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Nicholas Musonye, the chairman of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) Local Organizing Committee remains confident that the country will be ready in time for next year’s tournament.

Contractors are racing against time to get the Nyayo and Kasarani Stadia ready, with major works still expected on the two, just a month short of the opening match.

The recent visit by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) boss Patrice Motsepe has pumped confidence into the Kenyan team, with the South African football mogul exuding confidence in Kenya’s ability to be ready.

Musonye, tasked with chairing the LOC believes that despite this being a tough task, they are well able to deliver.

“The challenge is massive, we can’t deny that. There is a lot of work to do but the good news is that, a lot has been achieved since we started work. Where we were before the Committee was formed is not where we are now. We have made tremendous steps and that is why the CAF delegation was really impressed when we came in. What remains is still a lot but we are doing the best we can to move with speed,” Musonye said in an interview with Telecomasia.net.

The Kasarani Stadium progress remains on course, while Nyayo lags a bit behind especially with installation of floodlights.

According to sources, Kenya has up to January 20 to ensure that work is complete, as this will be just 11 days before the first match of the tournament.

“For Kenyans, we are doing our absolute best to deliver an unforgettable CHAN 2025. Like President Motsepe said, this is going to be the best ever in the tournament’s history and we will do exactly that. East Africa is known for is quality and workmanship and we will make sure that this is achieved and maintained. We will host a great tournament that will be remembered for many years by the rest of Africa,” Musonye said in the interview with Telecomasia.

Kenya will co-host the delayed 2024 CHAN with Uganda and Tanzania. The tournament starts on February 1-28.