Mvurya Replaces Murkomen as Sports Cabinet Secretary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – Salim Mvurya has been named as the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports in cabinet reshuffle made on Thursday by President William Ruto.

Murkomen was reassigned to the Interior Ministry which was vacant by Kithure Kindiki who is now the Deputy President.

Mvurya a former Kwale Governor, comes to the Sports ministry from the ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry.

In a span of five months, the ministry of Sports has now had three Cabinet Secretary after Ababu Namwamba, who was the first appointee under President William Ruto’s regime.

Mvurya has alot on his tray top of the agenda being the hosting rights of the Africa Nation Championships (CHAN) where Kenya is racing against time to have its facilities ready to beat the December CAF deadline.

CAF boss Patrice Motsepe is in the country to inspect the facilities ahead of the CHAN 2025 scheduled to be hosted in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in February.