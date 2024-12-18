I’m ready for new challenge – Rashford

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, December 18 – Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says he is “ready for a new challenge” after being asked about his future at the club.

Rashford, 27, was dropped from the squad for Sunday’s derby which United won 2-1 against Manchester City.

New head coach Ruben Amorim confirmed that there were no disciplinary issues behind his decision, but he appeared to hint he had hoped to see more from the England player on and off the pitch during his first few weeks in charge.

In an interview with football writer Henry Winter published on X, Rashford said: “If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person.

“When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.”

Rashford has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2016, having come through the United youth ranks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2022-23 campaign was his most prolific when he scored 30 in all competitions.

However, he has struggled for form over the past 18 months and attracted criticism from pundits and fans for a number of laboured displays.

When asked about his decision to omit Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from his matchday squad at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, Amorim said: “It is important to say it was not a disciplinary thing.

“Next week, next game, new life and they are fighting for the places. For me what is important is the performance in training, the performance in game, the way you dress, the way you eat, the way you engage with team-mates and push team-mates.”

Rashford’s professionalism was questioned by former United captain Gary Neville after he flew to the United States during the recent international break and was pictured attending an NBA game in New York.

Speaking further about his situation, Rashford who says he feels “misunderstood” added: “It’s disheartening to be left out of a derby, but it’s happened, we won the game so let’s move on.

“It’s disappointing, but I’m also someone as I’ve got older, I can deal with setbacks. What am I going to do about it? Sit there and cry about it? Or do my best the next time I’m available.”

He also stressed that the prospect of an England return under new manager Thomas Tuchel “still excites” him after being excluded from Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s European Championship in Germany, where the Three Lions lost to Spain in the final.

Rashford realistic about future – analysis

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Simon Stone

Chief football news reporter

It is being suggested to me by sources close to Rashford that he is in an emotional frame of mind as far as his Manchester United career is concerned, that he has no desire to leave Old Trafford and in an ideal world would return to Ruben Amorim’s starting line-up, stay there and move on.

However, Rashford is a realist.

He watched Sunday’s victory at Manchester City in front of a TV at home.

Amorim might have massaged the situation by saying this was a new week, but Rashford and the people closest to him have been around long enough to know new bosses can make a big impact by leaving out a big name. And the big name tends to be someone who is not pivotal to their plans.

A January move is not straightforward. Paris St-Germain are the club most linked with Rashford. They are also the club to distance themselves from a transfer the most often.

Aside from Casemiro, Rashford is United’s highest earner. Not many clubs in the world could match his wages.

At 27 and theoretically in the prime stage of his career, Rashford might be someone of major interest to the Saudi Pro League – but would that appeal to Rashford? Some who know the player suggest not.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rashford has witnessed a shining example of someone who has turned a bleak situation around. Erik ten Hag didn’t want Harry Maguire. Had Maguire been ambivalent about his situation he would be long gone by now.

But Maguire stuck it out, won his place back and ended up lasting longer than Ten Hag.

Rashford has the ability to turn this situation around – but his words suggest very strongly that is not his current mindset.

He is ready for a new challenge but the secondary part remains. Where?