Home sweet home: Mwamba to host matches at Goan Institute after partnership deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 16 – Mwamba Rugby Football Club (RFC) have signed a partnership deal with Goan Institute to use the institution’s pitch along Juja Road as its new home ground.

In a statement, the 1983 Kenya Cup champions said both the men and women’s teams will play their home matches at the institution beginning of the new year.

“The facility will serve as the home ground for both the men’s and women’s teams, competing across four leagues, and will host major events such as the iconic Kabeberi Sevens, scheduled between July and September 2025,” the club said in a statement.

Furthermore, Kulabu will undertake necessary renovations on the pitch to ensure conformity with Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) standards while ensuring minimal interruptions to the cricket pitch at the institution.

“Mwamba Rugby Club will fund and oversee pitch rehabilitation and maintenance to meet Kenya Rugby Union standards. Additionally, the agreement ensures that Goan Institute’s cricket programs remain uninterrupted, giving the Institute’s sports ground the unique position as a dual-sport venue,” the statement indicated.

It added: The partnership also includes provisions for secure parking, use of changing rooms, catering services, and pavilion access, creating a conducive environment for athletes and fans alike.”

The development is good news for Mwamba who have been homeless since they were compelled to relocate from the Railways Grounds in 2014 due to the construction of the Greenpark Bus terminus.

Established in 1905, the Goan Institute is one of oldest sports and cultural grounds in the country.

It is host to a number of disciplines, including cricket, tennis and football.

It has been a training ground for a number of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League sides, including Mathare United.