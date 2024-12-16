Home sweet home: Mwamba to host matches at Goan Institute after partnership deal - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mwamba RFC skipper Collins Injera tackles KCB's Alvin 'Buffa' Otieno. pHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Rugby

Home sweet home: Mwamba to host matches at Goan Institute after partnership deal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 16 – Mwamba Rugby Football Club (RFC) have signed a partnership deal with Goan Institute to use the institution’s pitch along Juja Road as its new home ground.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the 1983 Kenya Cup champions said both the men and women’s teams will play their home matches at the institution beginning of the new year.

“The facility will serve as the home ground for both the men’s and women’s teams, competing across four leagues, and will host major events such as the iconic Kabeberi Sevens, scheduled between July and September 2025,” the club said in a statement.

Furthermore, Kulabu will undertake necessary renovations on the pitch to ensure conformity with Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) standards while ensuring minimal interruptions to the cricket pitch at the institution.

“Mwamba Rugby Club will fund and oversee pitch rehabilitation and maintenance to meet Kenya Rugby Union standards. Additionally, the agreement ensures that Goan Institute’s cricket programs remain uninterrupted, giving the Institute’s sports ground the unique position as a dual-sport venue,” the statement indicated.

It added: The partnership also includes provisions for secure parking, use of changing rooms, catering services, and pavilion access, creating a conducive environment for athletes and fans alike.”

The development is good news for Mwamba who have been homeless since they were compelled to relocate from the Railways Grounds in 2014 due to the construction of the Greenpark Bus terminus.

Established in 1905, the Goan Institute is one of oldest sports and cultural grounds in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It is host to a number of disciplines, including cricket, tennis and football.

It has been a training ground for a number of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League sides, including Mathare United.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved