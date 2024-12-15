Michira, Odongo lead heist on KCB as Shabana dent bankers’ title hopes

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 15 – Brian Michira and Austine Odongo scored as Shabana beat Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League leaders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 2-0 at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday evening.

Coach Peter Okidi’s side came into the game on the back of an impressive 1-1 draw against Gor Mahia at the Kenyatta Stadium on Wednesday as KCB sought to resume winning ways following a barren draw with Sofapaka on Thursday.

It was Tore Bobe who had the first and last laugh, Michira putting them in the lead in the 29th minute.

The winger reacted fast to tap into the net after KCB keeper Farouk Shikhalo had spilled Matthew Tegisi’s rasping shot.

Youngster Odongo then twisted the dagger in KCB’s wounds with a last-minute goal, firing from close range after Shikhalo had blocked Tegisi’s initial shot.