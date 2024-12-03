Starlets make mince meat of Moroccans in international friendly

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 3 – The national women’s football team thrashed Morocco 5-0 in the second international friendly between the two sides at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat on Tuesday afternoon.

Fasila Odhiambo opened Harambee Starlets’ account in the 16th minute before Mwanalima Dogo continued her hot streak with the second in the 36th minute.

Dogo – who starred for Starlets in last week’s come-from-behind 2-2 draw with the North Africans – then added her second immediately after the break.

Violet Nanjala then got in on the party with the fourth in the 53rd minute before substitute Elizabeth Mideva drove the final nail in the Morroccans’ coffin with the fifth in the 89th minute.

Coach Beldine Odemba’s charges had ground out a 2-2 draw against the same opponents on Friday, clawing back from a 2-0 deficit courtesy of Dogo’s brace.

Odemba, also the gaffer of Women’s Premier League champions Police Bullets, was using the two friendlies as part of her strategy to build a formidable team of youth and experience.

Among those included in the trip to North Africa are defender Elizabeth Ochaka who captained the national under 17 team at October’s World Cup in Dominican Republic.

Also making the cut were fellow Rising Starlet Christine Adhiambo and the Trinity Starlets’ Jackline Chesang’ and Vihiga Queens’ Diana Cherono who have caught the eye in the league.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The team’s trip to Morocco comes just over a month after their participation in the Pink Ladies Cup in Turkey where they won one match – a 4-1 win over the Philippines – and lost 4-0 and 1-0 to Russia and Chinese Taipei respectively.