Beasts of the East! Nairobi City Thunder add gloss to BAL qualification with win over Kriol Star

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 3 – Nairobi City Thunder completed their historic run to the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) with a 99-86 victory over Kriol Star in the final of the East Division Elite 16 round at the Kasarani Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

The two teams had earlier clashed in the group phase of the tournament, the Kenyan champions thrashing their Cape Verdean counterparts 104-71 at the Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium on Friday.

It was to be a case of déjà vu for the visitors, Derrick Ogechi sinking a two-pointer to begin the massacre.

The first quarter ended in a 27-22 win for the Kenyans and it got better in the subsequent, in which they dominated to extend the lead to 57-41.

The Cape Verdeans were all at sea as the hosts hit third gear in the penultimate gear, winning 80-55 as Ariel Koranga capped proceedings with a slam dunk.

Kriol somewhat improved in the last quarter but it was all too little too late as the Kenyans cruised to a famous win.

Speaking after the triumph, Thunder coach Brad Ibs was over the moon, describing the tournament as one of the best six days of his life.

“I think it has been a really amazing experience to have this event hosted in Kenya…to become the first Kenyan club to qualify for BAL; to be able to go 5-0 in front of our amazing fans who kept showing up game after game. I think it is a beautiful experience for our club and for Kenyan basketball at large,” the American said.

Sitting beside him was Garang Diing, one of Thunder’s star players throughout last season as well as this tournament.

The shooting guard waxed lyrical about the unity in the playing unit and its role in making him a better player.

“The answer to that is my coach and teammates. They always encourage me even when I am not shooting my best in practice. They always encourage me that if you have an open shot, you take it. They gave me confidence coming into the tournament and thank God, I was able to knock down the shots,” Diing said.

In an earlier match at the same venue, Burundi’s Urunani secured third place after narrowly edging out City Oilers 77-75.