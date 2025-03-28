FIA Vice President Rodrigo Believes Kenya Will Be Key In Developing FIA Affordable Cross Car Concept

4 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – Rodrigo Rocha – FIA Vice President for Sport – Africa believes that the continent and especially Kenya have the best location to develop the “FIA Affordable Cross Car” project which made a landmark appearance on the opening day of WRC Safari Rally Kenya in Nairobi on Wednesday March 20.

Fourteen-year-old Kenyan driver Cheche Ababu took the wheel for a televised demonstration run ahead of the Kasarani Super Special Stage, showcasing the vehicle’s potential to grow grassroots motorsport in Africa.

Unveiled in Kigali, Rwanda, during the FIA General Assembly December 2024 by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the FIA-led project now enters an exciting new phase with strong governmental and institutional backing.

Built in just one month by students at the IPRC Polytechnic school Kigali, the Cross Car showcased in Nairobi was developed using FIA design blueprints and is a cost-effective, locally manufactured solution, with a target price of Ksh 647,000 ($5,000). Rodrigo Rocha – FIA Vice President for Sport – Africa Speaking at 2025 WRC Safari Rally flag-off

Reflecting on the future of the project, Rodrigo highlighted: “During the FIA Assembly last year, I was able to speak to F1 World Champion Max Verstappen and he personally acknowledged that this is an incredible race solution.”

“We presented this concept to the Kenyan government and we are getting very good feedback especially from President William Ruto. We informed the President that this is a project that can easily be implemented in Kenya and make it easier for Kenyan talented drivers to showcase their talents in various types of competition, as this car can be used on sand gravel of even asphalt, environment,” Rodrigo told Capital Sport.

Cross Car is a project that the FIA is developing with the very important guidance of FIA supremo Ben Sulayem and his vision to have motorsport accessible to any talented driver.

Commenting on the facet of affordable racing, Rodrigo continued: “As you know, motorsport is very expensive, and sometimes the best talents are hidden behind financial difficulties and constraints, so the project that we started with this Cross Car is to make a car that can be manufactured almost anywhere in the world and all the components that are necessary to have this car a viable race solution that can be sourced anywhere. We came up with this idea of preparing all the technical drawings, blueprints and the material that we need to start to build this car and the material.”

He added: “We gave this to the ASNs (Federations), and with this approach we intend to make a car that can be used for several seasons with the same specs and be built locally in a very affordable way, the car that we displayed at Kasarani and being driven by Cheche Ababu, was built in one month in an African country, so it’s possible, it’s doable and I believe this car will be the best race solution that we can have for the beginners and also some experienced drivers.”

Cheche Ababu and his Team Principal George Njoroge consults during the opening round of the Kenya National Autocross Championship at Kasarani Super Special Stage

Rodrigo believes that these two cross-car that they’re are promoting can easily be a solution for every other age set.

“On all phases of the project manufacturing the car, ASNs will get feedback from the developers, companies that have developed these designs, and also we will be able to assist them in terms if training for marshals and technical officials, but also for drivers,” stated Rodrigo.

Rodrigo believes the continent is just taking its first baby steps towards the bright future of motorsports.

“Karting Is the first step that most of the drivers in circuit racing use to reach the Formula 1 pinnacle, also with other lower tire steps like Formula 2 and Formula 3, Formula 4. Likewise, we have to see the affordable cross car as the first step for anyone aspiring to race in the apex of motor rallying which is the WRC.”

Rodrigo reveals that the Cross Cars can have power of between 40-70 horsepower but clarifies that it will also depend on the type of engine that each country will prefer to use for their own championships.

“And if I come to events where every country will be mixed up in the same grid, we will establish regulations that will make the cars equal and I believe that each country will have a division to limit the power of the cars to a certain level, considering safety and technical conditions of the specific locations,” added Rodrigo.

By being affordable and cheaper to maintain, of course there will be the initial investment.

“I believe each design will cost less than 10,000 US dollars which is probably the cheapest solution that we have so far that you can use for 5 years; that’s probably what track and field athletes will have spent for this period of time to buy equipment,” Rodrigo said in finality.