New first for Antetokounmpo as Bucks win again

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MILWAUKEE, United States, December 1 – Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his first career 40-point triple double as the Milwaukee Bucks made it six wins in a row with a 124-114 defeat of the Washington Wizards.

It was also a third triple double of the season for Greek star Antetokounmpo, who ended the night with 42 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Damian Lillard’s 25 points and 10 assists helped to condemn the Wizards to a 14th consecutive defeat, despite Jordan Poole’s 31 points for the visitors.

The Golden State Warriors saw their own losing streak extend to four games with a 113-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns, despite having Stephen Curry back from injury.

The Suns dominated – leading by 17 points at half-time – as Devin Booker (27) and Kevin Durant (21) were among five players to score double figures.

The Charlotte Hornets are also on a losing streak, a 107-104 defeat at home to the Atlanta Hawks making it five in a row.

Elsewhere, Cameroonian centre Joel Embiid was again missing for the Philadelphia 76ers through injury as they beat the Detroit Pistons 111-96, though Paul George was back after missing the last three games. Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points for the 76ers.

And the Dallas Mavericks made it five wins from six without injured star Luka Doncic as Kyrie Irving’s 30 points led them to a 106-94 victory over the Utah Jazz.