Nyareru Crowned Overall Winner at 2024 NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – Sarah Nyareru delivered an exceptional performance to claim the title of Overall Winner at the 2024 NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale, held at the 18-hole Muthaiga Golf Club.

Playing off a handicap of 12, the Karen Country Club golfer recorded an impressive 37 Stableford points to emerge as the top golfer, flooring a strong field of 230 golfers from across East Africa.

This event marked a conclusion to the 2024 NCBA Golf Series that spanned 34 tournaments across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda, bringing together over 3,000 golfers.

Speaking after her win, Nyareru expressed her gratitude, saying, “It’s been an incredible journey competing in the NCBA Golf Series this year. Winning the Grand Finale is a dream come true, and I am grateful for the opportunity to compete alongside such talented golfers.”

In the men’s Division One category, John Mburu, playing off a handicap of 6, claimed the winner’s spot with 35 Stableford points, edging out Henry Kamau, who finished as runner-up with 34 points. Emma Pennington, playing off handicap 11, also put in a commendable effort to emerge as the winner in the ladies’ Division One category with 34 points.

For their exploits, the top three winners – Overall winner, Men Division One Winner and Lady Division One winner each bagged an NCBA Unit Trust worth KES 120,000.

Adding to the excitement of the day, golfers competed for a chance to win a brand-new Toyota FJ Cruiser, courtesy of Khushi Motors, for achieving a hole-in-one on the 13th hole of the par-71 course, although no golfer managed to achieve the feat.

In Division Two, which featured golfers with handicaps 12-24, Mary Karano, playing off a handicap of 13, took the top spot in the ladies’ category with an impressive 38 points while Simon Mathenge, playing off handicap 19, secured victory among the men after finishing his round with 35 points.

In Division Three. featuring golfers with handicap 25 and above, Elijah Simba delivered an extraordinary performance, recording 49 Stableford points to clinch the title.

The juniors also shone brightly, with 13-year-old Pendo Kanaiza, playing off a handicap of 33, securing the junior category win with an outstanding 38 points.

Special categories saw Olive Njagi, playing off handicap 17, emerge as the Guest Winner with an impressive 42 points, while NCBA Group Retail Banking Director Tirus Mwithiga, playing off handicap 17, took home the staff category prize with 36 points.

The Grand Finale capped a highly successful season of the NCBA Golf Series, which achieved a significant milestone by expanding into Rwanda, completing its regional footprint in East Africa alongside Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora, speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, said: “The NCBA Golf Series is more than just a tournament; it is a celebration of talent, community, and the enduring spirit of golf. We are proud to have hosted over 3,000 golfers this year and to have extended the Series to four East African countries. Congratulations to all the winners for their remarkable achievements, and a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made this journey possible.”

He added, “At NCBA, we believe in the transformative power of golf—not just as a game but as a platform for building relationships, developing talent, and driving positive change. We are committed to supporting this sport and the communities it serves, and we look forward to an even brighter future for golf in East Africa.”

As part of its Change the Story sustainability platform, NCBA also reinforced its commitment to environmental stewardship by donating indigenous tree seedlings to Muthaiga Golf Club, contributing to the bank’s ambitious goal of planting 10 million trees by 2030.