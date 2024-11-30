Bitter outing for Mara in Homa Bay as Gor strike late to sink sugar millers - Capital Sports
Gor Mahia FC players during their match against Mathare United. PHOTO/Gor Mahia FC/X

Kenyan Premier League

Bitter outing for Mara in Homa Bay as Gor strike late to sink sugar millers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 30 – Austin Odhiambo and Gideon Bendeka struck late as Gor Mahia beat Mara Sugar 2-0 in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League fixture at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay on Saturday evening.

K’Ogalo were in search for their second consecutive win following their 2-0 triumph over Kakamega Homeboyz, which brought to an end a four-match dry spell for the league champions.

On the other hand, the sugar millers were out to regain their impressive form, following a 2-1 loss to Tusker FC on Wednesday.

The league newbies seemed to be measuring up to their fancied opponents but were undone in the 86th minute when Odhiambo sneaked in to the box to head in a floated cross from Rooney Onyango.

The goal stirred the partisan crowd into life and consequently spurred Gor in search of another goal.

With three minutes of added time played, Samuel Kapen crossed low into the box from the right flank, which Mara keeper Felix Adoyo spilled onto the path of Odhiambo.

The twinkle toed no. 10 then dribbled past Adoyo and one of his defenders before squaring to Bendeka who fired onto the roof of the net to ensure maximum points.

The win takes the champions to fifth of the log with 14 points, eight behind league leaders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) who played out a drab 0-0 draw with Bidco United at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

K’Ogalo have two matches in hand and will fancy their chances of catching up to the leading pack.

Elsewhere, in Machakos, Bandari leapfrogged Mara Sugar into second place, following a 1-0 win over Nairobi City Stars.

Michael Apudo’s early strike in the third minute was enough for coach Ken Odhiambo’s charges to collect maximum points.

Talanta and Posta Rangers played to a barren draw in a lunchtime fixture at the same venue, both teams missing chances to walk home with the three points.

Current leaders KCB collected their second consecutive stalemate in a week, drawing blanks against Bidco United at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a.

