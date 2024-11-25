Salah ‘disappointed’ by lack of Liverpool offer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, November 25 – Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he is “disappointed” by the club’s failure to offer him a new contract – and looks more likely to leave than stay.

The 32-year-old, Liverpool’s top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Salah scored twice in the 3-2 win against Southampton on Sunday, including the winner from the penalty spot, to take Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Egypt forward, who joined the Reds from Roma in 2017, told reporters, external after the win at St Mary’s: “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club.

“I’m probably more out than in.”

Asked if he was disappointed that he is yet to receive an offer, Salah said: “Of course, yeah.

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.”

Liverpool have not publicly commented on Salah’s remarks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A club source told BBC Sport that contact between Liverpool and Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, is ongoing and has been positive.

Only Manchester City forward Erling Halaand has scored more Premier League goals than Salah this season, with the Egyptian netting 10 times in the top flight.

According to Opta, Salah’s goals and assists have been worth 17 points to Liverpool this season – the most of any player in the division.

Salah signed a three-year contract extension with the club in 2022, with that deal set to expire in the summer.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this,” said Salah.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.”

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and club captain Virgil van Dijk are out of contract at the same time as Salah.

Liverpool rejected a £150m offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad in September 2023 and multiple sources have told BBC Sport that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) remains interested in bringing Salah to the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

Following a 3-0 win against Manchester United in September, Salah said he treated the game as if it was the “last time” he would play at Old Trafford.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory against Brighton this month that took Liverpool top of the table, Salah wrote on X: “No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

Analysis – Salah rarely stops to speak to reporters

Daniel Austin, BBC Sport

Mohamed Salah had a point he wanted to make outside St Mary’s Stadium.

Reporters often wait near the team coach and try to talk to players before they head home – at Liverpool, confident characters who are native English speakers like Andy Robertson are most likely to stop.

It is exceptionally rare that Salah has spoken to journalists before boarding the coach – he did so this time knowing exactly what he would be asked about.

Salah’s responses are his way of making sure the public is clear about his frustration with Liverpool’s lack of urgency to resolve the situation.

The determination with which Salah has started the season, the stellar physical condition he is in, and his urge to force Liverpool’s hand all make clear that he believes he has much longer left at the very top of the game in Europe. The evidence strongly suggests he is right.

So why are Liverpool dragging their heels?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Maybe the much-lauded data analysis personnel at Liverpool are concerned that Salah’s performances may drop off if he signs another three-year extension, which would take him to the age of 36.

Or perhaps Liverpool are biding their time because they know that agreeing a deal with Salah would give Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold a yardstick for the type of salary they should demand in their own respective contract negotiations.

Whatever the reason, public uncertainty over the future of a player who remains among the world’s very best and who ranks very highly in the pantheon of Liverpool legends, could risk compromising a season that has started marvellously under new boss Arne Slot’s stewardship.