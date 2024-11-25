Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr out of Liverpool match

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, November 25 – Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr will miss his side’s Champions League game against Liverpool after sustaining a hamstring injury.

The Brazilian played the whole of Real Madrid’s 3-0 La Liga win against Leganes on Sunday.

Madrid, who are 18th in the 36-team Champions League table, travel to Anfield on Wednesday to face table-topping Liverpool.

The La Liga club named a 19-man travelling squad for the trip to Merseyside and there was no place for Vinicius Jr after he suffered “an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg”.

According Spanish newspaper Marca, external, the Brazil international could be sidelined for around three weeks but Madrid are not commenting on the severity of the injury.

Writing on X following Madrid’s statement, Vinicius Jr said: “Crazy calendar. Time to recover.”

Liverpool are unlikely to be able to call on defender Trent Alexander-Arnold for the visit of the 15-time European Cup winners to Anfield.

The England right-back missed Sunday’s 3-2 win at Southampton with a hamstring injury sustained before the international break.