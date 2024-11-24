Prisons cage KCB in weekend of thrillers in women’s volleyball league

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 24 – Kenya Prisons beat Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 3-2 in the 2nd leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Division 1 Women’s League at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

The defending champions won 25-15 in the first set before the wardresses clinched the second one in 25-16.

The bankers recovered to bag the third set 25-20 before the see-saw affair continued in the fourth set, Prisons winning 25-11.

The decider set was equally an intense one, both teams battling to bag all the bragging rights.

Eventually, it was coach Josp Baraza’s side that clinched top honours, winning 15-13 in the last set.

At the same venue, Kenya Pipeline completed a perfect weekend in office, making easy work of Kenya Defence Force (KDF) with a 3-1 triumph.

The soldiers won 25-23 in the first set to jolt the African Club Championships bronze medalists into reality.

Coach Geoffrey Omondi’s side came back wounded lions in the second set, making mince meat of their opponents to win 25-03.

They then won 25-14 and 25-16 in the last two sets to collect their third win of the weekend – following triumphs over KCB and Nairobi Prisons on Friday and Saturday respectively.

In another match of the day, Postbank and Nairobi Prisons offered up a thriller, the bankers eventually excelling 3-1.

The bankers won 25-23 in the first set before the wardresses recovered to triumph 25-20 in the second one.

However, the bankers took the third set, winning 25-23 before Nairobi Prisons came back guns blazing in the fourth set to win 27-25.

Postbank had the last laugh courtesy of a 15-11 victory in the ultimate set to collect their first win of the weekend.

Meanwhile, Vihiga County beat Maranatha in straight sets, winning 25-22, 25-20 and 25-11.