Victor Wanyama celebrates a CF Montreal past victory.

Kenyan Premier League

Former Stars captain Wanyama to depart CF Montreal after contract expiry

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 21 – Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is set to depart CF Montreal after a four-year stay at the Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

In a statement on Thursday, the club announced the departure of the defensive midfielder following the expiry of his contract at the end of the year.

Also released by the club is goalkeeper Logan Ketterer – whose contract is also set to expire – as well as Uruguayan defender Joaquin Sosa, who has been on loan.

Wanyama has thus far played 117 times for the Canadians and notched five goals, having joined on March 30, 2020 from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

He made his debut in a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal tie against Honduran side C.D. Olimpia in which they lost 2-1 – Wanyama providing an assist to Saphir Taider.

The former AFC Leopards also captained the team to the 2021 Canadian Championship courtesy of a 1-0 win over Toronto CF in the final.  

He had initially elected to not renew his contract with the Canadian side in October 2022 but changed his mind and signed a two-year extension in January last year.

Wanyama retired from national duty in 2022 after 14 years in the Harambee Stars set-up – nine years of which he wore the armband.

