All roads lead to Kenyatta University for World Masters Indoor trials - Capital Sports
Racewalker Erick Shikuku in action at the World Masters Indoor Championships in Poland. PHOTO/SHIKUKU ERICK

Athletics

All roads lead to Kenyatta University for World Masters Indoor trials

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 20 – Athletics Kenya (AK) will hold national trials for the World Masters Indoor Championships at the Kenyatta University Sports Arena on Friday.

In a statement, the federation says the first athlete across the finish line in every race will be automatically selected to represent Kenya at the global competition, set for the 23rd to the 30th of March next year in Florida

“Participants must have a national ID and a valid travel document. Teams and individuals participating shall meet their own travel expenses. The team selection shall be done and released at the end of the event,” the federation said.

The trials are open to athletes aged 35 years and above, including retired ones.

Competition categories include sprints (100m, 200m, 400m, 60m hurdles), middle distance races (800m, 1500m and 3000m), long distance races (5000m and 10,000m), 10,000m racewalk as well as field events, such as shot put, javelin and long jump.

At the last year’s edition of the global competition in Torun, Poland, Kenya finished 20th on the medal standings with nine — six gold and three silver.

Kenneth Mburu (10km road race and 8km cross country), Erick Shikuku (3,000m race walk) and Grace Wanjiru (3000m racewalk and 10km racewalk) were the gold medalists for Kenya.

On the other hand, Regina Mulatya won a silver each in long jump and triple jump as did Rebecca Kerubo in the hammer throw.

