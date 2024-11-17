Tyson 'almost died' months before Paul defeat - Capital Sports
YouTuber Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson during their fight. PHOTO/NETFLIX X

Boxing

Tyson ‘almost died’ months before Paul defeat

Published

TEXAS, United States, November 17 – Mike Tyson says his defeat by Jake Paul felt like a victory because he “almost died” earlier this year.

The 58-year-old lost to the YouTuber-turned-boxer by a unanimous points decision in the heavily criticised fight in Texas on Friday.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won,” Tyson wrote on Instagram.

“I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.

“I almost died in June. Had eight blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight, so I won.”

Fans booed towards the end of the contest, frustrated by the drab affair.

Tyson landed just 18 punches during the eight rounds compared to Paul’s 78 as he lost for the seventh time in 57 fights.

The fight, initially scheduled for July, was postponed in May on medical advice after Tyson suffered from a stomach ulcer flare-up which he has now revealed was more serious than it first appeared.

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish eight rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for,” added Tyson.

“Thank you.”

